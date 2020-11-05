David Lynn Driver was called home to the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 63. David was born on April 22, 1957 in Newport, Arkansas to Joseph & Louise Driver. David's father, a United States Army Command Sgt. Major, transferred his family to live in Ansbach, Germany, where David spent many of his childhood years before returning to the U.S. with his family to complete his education. In March 2013, David reconnected with his Ansbach, Germany friends through a Facebook group. It was in this group David was reunited with a close friend in Germany, where they quickly fell in love. She remained his faithful and devoted girlfriend through his illness and until his passing.
In his adult years, David was the proud Father of Wendy Ross and Amber Kappler. As a Grandpa, David adored and spoiled all 8 of his grandchildren, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, and they loved him just as much. In his professional career, Mr. Driver earned his CDL and was a passionate semi-truck operator for over 40 years. In his professional life, he stood out as a dedicated employee, earning multiple awards and accommodations including being recognized for driving over 750,000 miles with TLI Trucking Company and was awarded with a diamond ring for his achievements. More recently, David drove for Hope Concrete Company, until his unfortunate diagnosis of Stage 4 Colon Cancer in 2019.
David Lynn Driver is survived by his children, Wendy Ross, Amber Kappler and husband Jon of Denison, TX. Grandchildren, Jaylynn Ross and wife Destiny of Whiteman Air Force Base Missouri, Naomi and Mariah Ross of Denison, TX, Seth and Alyssa Goshorn, Kayden Meeks, L.J. and Macie Kappler of Denison, TX. Great grandchildren, Zarron Mitchell and Ky'za Rogers. Siblings, Randy and John Driver of San Antonio, TX, Sharon Denham and husband Eddie of Newport, AR. Girlfriend, Tamara Ferris-Curtis of Land O' Lakes, FL. David is also survived by 2 nieces and 3 nephews.
Mr. Driver is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Louise Driver, brother Michael Driver, and sister Linda Sue Driver.
David was a fighter until the very end. His love for his family and grandchildren kept him fighting. Even after his diagnosis, David made sure those most important to him felt his love and he dedicated his remaining time making memories with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, leaving a lasting impression of what strength and courage looks like. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him. The family would like to thank the Cancer Treatment Center in AZ for providing excellent treatment while he was in their care. Also, thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice for taking such amazing care of their loved one during his final days.
At this current time family continues the planning process for his memorial service. Friends and family of David will be notified of arrangements as soon as they become available.
