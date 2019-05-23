|
David Lynn Robinson, 62, of Tulsa, Okla, died Monday, May 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24 at American Funeral Services in Colbert, Okla. Rev. David Hill and Rev. Wm. H. Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Durant. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at American Funeral Service in Colbert.
He is survived by his parents, William H. Robinson and Edna Tate Robinson of Durant, Okla; brothers, William M. Robinson of Durant, Okla, Philip (Shawna) Robinson of Prairie Grove, AR; sisters, Cindy Hopkins of Sherman, Susan (David) Hill of Kingston, Okla, and Brenda (Kevin) Peacock of Cochrane, Alberta, Canada.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2019
