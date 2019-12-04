|
|
The Lord called David Oral Corbett, 58, of Pottsboro to eternal life Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Pottsboro, Texas.
David was born April 1, 1961 in Denison, Texas the son of Harry Welch and Barbara June (Williams) Corbett. He married the love of his life, Monice Giasson. David was an entrepreneur and owned two businesses Ocean Foam and Polar Bear Chimney Sweep. He had a great sense of humor and an unending zest to live life to the fullest. David loved being outside. He embraced nature, especially aquatics and the night sky. David loved conversation and when you spoke with him, he made you feel like you were the person he was waiting to see. He was a devout Catholic, with devotion to the rosary, Liturgy of the Hours, and weekly men's prayer group. Being active as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector was a big part of his heart. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He loved ice cream (his "calcium" as he called it), cheese balls and those nasty Queen Anne's cordial cherries. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Monice Corbett of Pottsboro, TX. They have 4 children. Adrienne Cohrt, married to Sebastian Corht, of Denmark. Alexandra Smith, married to Damian Smith of Pottsboro, TX. Annette Wright, married to Seth Wright, of Pueblo, Colorado. Christopher Corbett, married to Cathy Corbett, of Pottsboro, TX. Surviving are twenty-two grandchildren and counting. ;) He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Corbett of Denison, TX. David has two sisters, Becky Sewell of Denison, TX, his nieces Kelly Brashier and Rachel Martin and their families; sister, Paula Baker of Denison, TX and daughter Crystal Baker. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Corbett, and his nephew, Benjamin Corbett.
Wake/Rosary/Family Night will be 6 p.m. Friday, December 6th, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 314 N. Rusk Ave, Denison, TX. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 314 N. Rusk Ave, Denison, TX, with Father Stephen Mocio and Father John Dick officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Corbett, Dean Bosse, Dave Bruckman, John Flynn, Chip Piazza, and Jan Wojciechowski.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019