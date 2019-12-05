Home

Wake
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
314 N. Rusk Ave
Denison, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
314 N. Rusk Ave
Denison, TX
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
David Oral Corbett

David Oral Corbett Obituary
David Oral Corbett, 58, of Pottsboro, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Pottsboro.
A wake/rosary/family night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Stephen Mocio and Father John Dick will officiate. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Monice Corbett of Pottsboro; mother, Barbara Corbett of Denison; children, Adrienne Cohrt of Denmark, Alexandra Smith of Pottsboro, Annette Wright of Pueblo, CO, and Christopher Corbett of Potttsboro; sisters, Becky Sewell of Denison, and Paula Baker of Denison; and twenty two grandchildren and counting.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019
