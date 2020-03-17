|
David R. Reed, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Homestead in Sherman Texas.
David was born to the late Miles and Norma Reed on September 5, 1945 in Gainesville Texas. David moved with his family to Denison Texas in 1960, and he graduated from Denison High School in 1964. After graduating, David was very proud of his years in the Navy from 1965 – 1975. He lived in California, Tennessee, and Texas. David was a welder, machinist, and draftsman and was also passionate about all forms of motorsports. He returned to Texas to care for his mother in her final days.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Norma. He is survived by his family, brother, Steve Reed and wife, Laura; nephew, Clark Reed and wife, Jennifer; niece, Jenny Tessman and husband, Allen; niece, Melissa Arnold; former wives, Sharron Reed White, and Caroll Reed stepchildren, Ron Mc Gonigle, Annett Mc Gonigle, and Wayne Hyde.
Funeral service for David will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Grissom officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Don England, Roddy England, Dennis Bachman, Mike Putman, Clark Reed, and Ron McGonigle.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.c
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020