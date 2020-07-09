Life Reflections
David L. Rayford was born December 25, 1959 on a beautiful Christmas Day to the parentage of Robert L. and Cora Ann Smith Rayford in Bonham, Texas. He started elementary school in Bonham and moved to Sherman and completed his education in Sherman ISD. During his school days David made a name for himself being a star football player for the Piner Wildcats, and Sherman Bearcats. David was the Head Chef for Wyatt's Cafeteria before it closed and worked over 15 years for Sherman Wire.
He married Vickie Y Traylor and to this union they had 2 children Evelyn & Duane.
David was a kindhearted person who always wanted to make sure whoever was around him had what they needed and would give you the shirt off his back. He was the perfect host and made everybody welcome. He loved fishing and cooking and was really a perfectionist at both. David lived his life to the fullest until his illness slowed him down. David will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Brothers Robert L. Rayford Jr. and Kirk Evans Rayford.
He is survived by his wife Vickie Y. Rayford, 2 Daughters Evelyn Karrar(Yasir), Deanna Phea (Ruben), 1 Son Duane Rayford (Cynthia) 1 Brother Gregory L. Rayford, 2 Sisters Carlyn D. Roberts (Pamela), Janet G. Polk (Jimmy Sr.) 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
PRIVATE Memorial Celebration will be July 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:00 at
Pecan Grove Park West by the Lake Area
3200 Canyon Creek Dr
Sherman, Texas
Arrangements are under the direction of James E. Smith and the professionals at Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com