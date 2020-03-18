|
|
|
David R. Reed, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Homestead in Sherman, Texas.
Funeral service for David will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Grissom officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Private interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020