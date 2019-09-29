|
|
David Robert Haas, 76, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019.
David was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to Robert Carl Haas and Eleanor Haas. He has two brothers, Gary Haas (wife Linda) of Cleveland, Ohio and Doug Haas (wife Anna Leigh) of Atlanta, Georgia. He lived in several places as a child and went to high school in Moline, IL where he played football. He then went to University of Nebraska.
After college he moved to Wayne, PA, where he met Nancy, his wife of 55 years. He was in the Army Reserves and then took flying lessons to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot. He flew as a temporary fill in for Mack Truck in Allentown, PA and then moved to Texas in 1969 to fly for Ken Davis Industries. From there he went to Electronic Data Systems and retired in 2007.
For fun, Dave enjoyed boating on Lake Texoma for many years and after selling his boat loved playing golf with Nancy and friends. He was sensitive, witty (always up for a debate) and a fantastic cook.
He leaves behind: his wife, Nancy, daughter Kathy Spadoni and husband Len daughter Kristen Kromer and husband Kyle along with four grandchildren: Zachary Spadoni, Matt Spadoni, Kirin Kromer Mc Williams (husband Kyle), and Preston Kromer and nieces, Erica Copeland and Baleigh Haas.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the future.
Memorials for Dave can go to a or to Blue Sky Therapeutic Riding and Respite, 5098 US 377, Krugerville,TX 76227(www.blueskytexas.org). They made horseback riding possible for Preston.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Haas family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019