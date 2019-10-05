|
David Samuel Bullock Jr., 80, of Telephone, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Pilot Grove. A family visitation will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Cook Bullock; daughters, Tammy Swanson, and Kristi Barber (Casey); son, Darren Bullock (Zora); daughter-in-law, Gina Bullock; fourteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019