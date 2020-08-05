David Stanley Dixon, age 73, passed away Monday, August 3, 3020 in Denison, Texas.

David is survived by wife, Teresa Dixon of Denison, TX; sons, David S. Dixon of Springtown, TX; and Jonathan B. Dixon of Lewisville TX; three grandchildren, one great granddaughter: and another grandson on the way; three brothers and two sisters: Ronnie E. Dixon of Willow Park, TX; Jimmy W. Dixon of Grapevine, TX; Beverly J. Houston of Little Elm, TX; Catherine A. Hudiburg of Northlake, TX; and Stephen P. Dixon of Denison, TX; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at New Beginning Fellowship with Pastor Gene Amerson officiating. He will be laid to rest at McCarley Cemetery in Lewisville, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

