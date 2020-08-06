David Stanley Dixon Sr. was born September 17, 1946 in Garland, Texas and left this world Monday, August 3rd, 2020. He was the fourth child of six born to Edward S. Dixon and Connie A. Dixon. David for the last 25 years suffered with MS. Through all the suffering, he still kept his faith, had good attitude and showed his caring heart for other people. He grew up in Grapevine Texas, where he attended school. As a teenager, he mowed lawns and was always working at any job he could to earn extra money.
David often told a story of a time he hit a baseball into the church window next door where they lived and broke the window. David said he was scared but told his Mom. Then she took him to the pastor to tell him what he had done, so by telling the truth the pastor worked it out for David to pay back the cost of the window by mowing the church yard. He said he learned a valuable lesson from that experience. David always was ready to burn out the wasp nests that would be in the clothes line poles in the Spring with a handmade torch, when Mom needed the wasps killed. Growing up he loved hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities.
He married Joan Cain in the mid 1960's. They had three children, Diane, David and Jonathan. They went on to settle in Lewisville, Texas.
The best years David had was going camping and boating with the family. He also loved hunting and fishing with brothers, uncles and nephews.
Tragedy hit the family in June of 1981, when their daughter Diane (Tessie) died of a sudden illness. He and Joan survived that horrible loss but would be the first to visit or check on relatives. In 1999, Joan passed away, after a long battle with cancer and David had to start over. When a cousin needed a kidney, he wanted to offer one of his even though, MS had already taken a toll on his health.
He met and married, Theresa Herring on March 31, 2002. They settled in Denison, Texas, until David was put in a nursing home in 2011. Theresa says that David even in the last days was more concerned about her than himself.
In the years at the nursing home he would make friends and share his faith with others. He went through all this, without complaining. We know, he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is in a new body and without pain and the former things have passed away. He is with his daughter Tessie again and both are dancing the streets of gold. What a joyous reunion he's experiencing with the loved ones that went ahead of him. Preceded in death was daughter, Diane J. Dixon age 14, Joan J. Dixon (first wife), Edward S. Dixon (father) and Connie Dixon (mother). He is survived by wife, Theresa Dixon of Denison, TX. and sons, David S. Dixon Jr. of Jacksboro, TX and Jonathan E. Dixon Sr. of Lewisville, TX. Grandchildren: Jonathan E. Dixon Jr. (Pole Cat), Kristin G. Altamirano and husband Francisco Altamirano, and Matthew B. Dixon. And a great grand-daughter: Selah Grace Altamirano with another great grand-son on the way, Silas Altamirano. He leaves behind three brothers and two sisters: Ronnie E. Dixon of Willow Park, TX, Jimmy W. Dixon of Grapevine, TX, Beverly J. Houston of Little Elm, TX, Catherine A. Hudiburg of Northlake, TX and Stephen P. Dixon of Denison, TX. Also, many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his in-laws, Iletha, sister in law and husband, Bill of Cookie Town, OK; Teletha, niece in law, and husband, Kenneth of Duncan, OK; Kele great niece in law, and husband, Matthew of OKC, OK; Asby, great nephew in law, and wife, Laria of Randlett, OK; Fisher, great great nephew of Randlett, OK. They were thought of by David as his second loving family.
