David Stanley Dixon Sr. age 73, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Dixon of Denison, TX; sons, David S. Dixon Jr. of Jacksboro, TX and Jonathan E. Dixon Sr. of Lewisville, TX; three grandchildren, one great grand-daughter with another great grand-son. He leaves behind three brothers and two sisters: Ronnie E. Dixon of Willow Park, TX, Jimmy W. Dixon of Grapevine, TX, Beverly J. Houston of Little Elm, TX, Catherine A. Hudiburg of Northlake, TX and Stephen P. Dixon of Denison, TX. Also, many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at New Beginnings Fellowship with Pastor Gene Amerson officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at McCurley Cemetery in Lewisville, TX. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store