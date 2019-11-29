|
|
Mr. David Vernon Massey, age 89 of Bonham, transitioned from time to eternity on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham. A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30th , at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Trenton, TX. David is survived by: his granddaughter, Sonya Dailey, great grandchildren Myron Wilson and Jaevion Dailey, great-granddaughter Ava Wilson and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family of David Massey is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019