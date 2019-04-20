Home

David Wayne "Dayne" Becken


1979 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
David Wayne "Dayne" Becken Obituary
David Wayne 'Dayne' Becken, 39, of Leonard, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Leonard.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Charles E. Wrenn will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Becken of Leonard; sons Josh Sampson of Albuquerque, NM, and Gabrieal Becken of Leonard; Parents Dave Becken of Gresham, OR and Kim Martinson of Vancouver, WA; sister Wendy Dragoon of Portland OR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
