|
|
|
David Wayne 'Dayne' Becken, 39, of Leonard, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Leonard.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Charles E. Wrenn will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Becken of Leonard; sons Josh Sampson of Albuquerque, NM, and Gabrieal Becken of Leonard; Parents Dave Becken of Gresham, OR and Kim Martinson of Vancouver, WA; sister Wendy Dragoon of Portland OR.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More