|
|
David Wayne Price was born December 5, 1980 at Sherman, Texas To David Lee Price and Jan Marie Barron. He passed away on November 2, 2019 at his home in Ector, Texas at the age of 38.
David was a graduate of Ector High School. While in High School he developed a passion for car racing. He has been a race car driver racing at Grayson County Speedway since he was 16 years of age. He has won the track championship many times. He worked for his mother's business Jan's Metal Recycling in Ector. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Savoy. David was greatly loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Jan Barron (Jake Simpson); father, David Lee Price; grandmother
Sharon Barron; aunts and uncles, Rick (Debra), Ronnie (Angela), John (Trina), and Ryan Barron, Julie Compton (Shon), Jeri Kilcrease (Danny), Joyce Beck, Wayne Price, Tommy Price (Virginia), Jim Price (Glenda), and Ginger Price. He was preceded in death by his grandfather 'Pop' Dalton
Barron; grandpa and grandma 'Papa' Kenneth and 'Granny' Kathline Price; aunts and uncles, Mark and Billy Don Price, Margie Ball (Jesse), Betty Lou Price.
Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Ector, Texas. Brother Richard Sharp will officiate. Pallbearers will be Kyle Morrison, Jason McCoy, Rodney Ratcliff, Kendell King, Lance Fry, and John Coble.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019