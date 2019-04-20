|
Dawn Mashek Willsher 58 of Denison, TX passed away on April 17, 2019. Dawn was extremely close to her family and will be missed greatly.
Dawn was born in Harvey, IL. She attended Tinley Park High School in Tinley Park, IL. She moved to Sherman, Tx in 1982.
Dawn was a small business owner of Pets Etc Grooming and Training for 30 years. She enjoyed participating in gardening, working with animals, aquatics, and was an avid reader. Dawn was also a proud member of the AKC and Lone Star State Canary Club.
Dawn is survived by her loving parents, Pat and Jerry, son Phillip and wife Catherine, brother, Richard, brother Harry and wife Alicia, sisterTraci and husband Shawn, nieces Ashley, Haley, Hope and Harper, nephew Justin, great niece Payton and many close friends. She is also survived by her biological father Ron and wife Linda.
Memorial donations may be made in Dawn's name to Denison Animal Welfare Group, DAWG House PO Box 1330 Denison, Tx 75020.
