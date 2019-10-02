|
|
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the Lord called Deandra Shaw, 59, of Denison, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Shaw was born July 10. 2019 in Denison, Texas the son of the late Sylvester Shaw (US Air Force) and Imogene Potts Shaw. Deandra attended Denison High School where he played sports He worked for Texoma Medical Center. He loved his family and always enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Deandra leaves behind is family, sisters, Tangela Shaw, Rhonda Brown and husband, Jimmy, Sherry Kaye Shaw, Dionne Michelle Braxton, Gloria Braxton Huckabee and husband, Huck, Greta Baxton, Ann Galloway and husband, Craig, Barbara Braxton of Dallas, TX, Gwendolyn Braxton of Denison, TX, Cheryl Woffard of Denison, TX; brothers, Ronald Shaw, Michael Braxton, Terry Braxton , Ronald Braxton, Joel Braxton, and wife, Sandy; and a host of relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Imogene Shaw, brothers, Gregory Shaw, Randell Potts, sister, Cassandra LaRue Shaw Wilson, sister-in-law, Rosie Braxton, grandparents, Randell and Earnestine Potts.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Trinity Lighthouse Church with Pastor Michael Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery.. Family and friends will gather to visit 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019