Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lighthouse Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deandra Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deandra Shaw

Send Flowers
Deandra Shaw Obituary
Deandra Shaw, 59, of Denison, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lighthouse Church. Pastor Michael Braxton will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his sisters, Tangela Shaw, Rhonda Brown, Sherry Kaye Shaw, Dionne Michelle Braxton, Gloria Braxton Huckabee, Greta Braxton, Ann Galloway, Barbara Braxton of Dallas, Gwendolyn Braxton of Denison, and Cheryl Woffard of Denison; brothers, Ronald Shaw, Michael Braxton, Terry Braxton, Ronald Braxton, and Joel Braxton.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.