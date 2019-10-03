|
|
|
Deandra Shaw, 59, of Denison, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lighthouse Church. Pastor Michael Braxton will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his sisters, Tangela Shaw, Rhonda Brown, Sherry Kaye Shaw, Dionne Michelle Braxton, Gloria Braxton Huckabee, Greta Braxton, Ann Galloway, Barbara Braxton of Dallas, Gwendolyn Braxton of Denison, and Cheryl Woffard of Denison; brothers, Ronald Shaw, Michael Braxton, Terry Braxton, Ronald Braxton, and Joel Braxton.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019