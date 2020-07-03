Deanna Lyn Ramirez, 30, of Denison, Texas was called to her eternal home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Deanna was born in Sherman, Texas on March 22, 1990 to Alfonso and Teri (Acox) Ramirez. She was of the Baptist faith. Deanna loved her family and loved and cherished her children. She enjoyed crocheting and riding horses.
She is survived by her parents, Alfonso and Teri Ramirez of Denison; children, Jon Trey Erwin of Kingston; Shane Thomas Logsdon and Joel Lloyd Logsdon, of Oklahoma; brother, Chris and wife Katie of McKinney, TX; sister, Elisa and husband, Cary of Cumby, TX; sister, Dabree and husband, Justin of Sherman; sister, Desirea and husband, Chris of Pottsboro; sister, Dixie and sister, Dakota of Denison; biological father, Ted Killian and five half-siblings, Ashley, Shawn, Amanda, Desiree and Lucy. Grandparents, Marilyn Acox and Beatrice Ramirez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Deanna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Acox, Alfonso Ramirez Sr., and Eula and Guy Killian.
Funeral services honoring Deanna will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Meador Funeral home in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Devin Hackler. Interment will follow at Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling, Oklahoma. There will be a time of visitation held on Friday at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to the service.
