SHERMAN-Debbie Ann Troxel, age 55, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman.

Rosary services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

