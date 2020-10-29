On Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, Debbie Troxel loving daughter and mother of four children, lost her battle with cancer at the age of 55.
Debbie was born on May 3rd, 1965 in Phoenix, AZ to David and Dominga Medrano. She raised four children, Erica, Julian, Jason, and Freedom, and was blessed with three grandchildren Leo, Vivian, and Jason II.
Debbie had a passion for people, children especially. She was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet. She would take in any child and loved them as one her own. She enjoyed collecting many things such as Elvis memorabilia and rabbits, spending time with her family and friends, and voluteering her time at the church helping teach the youth Sunday School program. Debbie valued any and everything that she tied to those she loved.
She was survied by her parents, David and Dominga Medrano, husband John, her four children and their spouses, Erica and James McBride, Julian and Margarita Gonzales, Jason and Christian Daniel, and Freedom DeMoure. Three Grandchildren, Leonardo, Vivian, and Jason II, her siblings, Diana and David Edwards, and Dean and Reecesann Medrano. By her nieces and nephews; Jennifer and Phillip Smith, Mark Cappio and Shalyn Kenney, Savannah Medrano, Tannah Medrano and Izabella Medrano. Also by several great nieces and nephews. All whom she loved dearly as they did her.
Debbie will be in our hearts and minds forever, may she be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Rosary services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.
