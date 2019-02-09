Debbie Faye Bridges, age 60, of Howe, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to the late Ruby Nell Bridges and Floyd Gene Bridges on January 14, 1959 in McKinney, Texas. Debbie attended Van Alstyne and Howe public schools and graduated from Howe High School in 1977, and Grayson County College, where she earned her CNA. She worked in radiology at Wilson N Jones Medical Center, managed the Chevron in Howe, and as a home health provider.

Debbie lived in Howe, Texas for most of her life where she raised her only daughter and love of her life. She lived a simple life and did not have much, but would help anyone in need any way she could. Debbie had a special ability of taking care of people and went above and beyond. She was a fighter, but wore her heart on her sleeve and felt everything deeply. She loved her daughter, her family, her cats, NASCAR, and George Strait.

Debbie was preceded in death by: her mother, Ruby Bridges; her father, Gene Bridges; aunts and uncles; and a niece and nephew.

She is survived by her daughter Christina Bridges and wife Jennifer Henry of Richardson; her siblings Rose Marr and husband Dennis Marr of Sherman; Gene 'Bubba' Bridges of Sherman; Sherry Kelley of Whitesboro; and Billy Bridges of Dallas.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March, 9, 2019 at Coffman Cemetery in Anna, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019