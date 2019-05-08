|
RANDOLPH - Debbie Garner Morrison McMasters, 60, of Randolph, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Point of Light Bible Church in Whitewright. Pastor Duane Peters will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral home of Leonard.
She is survived by her mother, Janice Johnson of Ivanhoe; husband John McMasters of Randolph; sons Josh Morrison of Leonard and Jeremy Morrison of Randolph; daughter Amanda Morrison of Whitewright; sister Pam Wallace of Luella; brothers Billy Garner of Tom Bean and Bobby Garner of Keller; and six grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2019
