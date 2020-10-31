1/1
DEBBIE SKAGGS
1952 - 2020
SHERMAN–A memorial service for Deborah Jean Skaggs will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday November 4 at Waldo Funeral Home. Major Tex Ellis of the Salvation Army will officiate. Debbie, 68, passed away Tuesday October 27 at her home in Sherman.
Debbie was born October 6, 1952 in Sherman to the late Cecil and Jo Ella (Taylor) McCollom. She graduated from Sherman High School and worked at Oscar Mayer before retiring from a local hospital three years ago. Debbie enjoyed playing games, watching game shows, and taking care of others, especially her family.
Preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jimmy Burrow, Debbie is survived by her son, Scotty Skaggs of Sherman; five sisters, Brenda Ginn of San Antonio, Vickie Campbell and husband Dean of Tioga, Tammy McCollom of Sherman, Leah Moon of Denison, and Stacie Ashford of Sherman; three nieces, Amy Campbell of Sherman, Traci Ginn of San Antonio, and Terri Bennett of Austin; nephew, Matthew Campbell of Frisco; great niece, Presley Shockey of Sherman; great nephew, Colton Campbell of Frisco; and cousin, Shelly Smith and her family of Van Alstyne.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
