TRENTON, TX-Deborah Ann (Debbie) Jinkins Reynolds passed from this life and entered Heaven May 15, 2020. She was born May 17, 1949 in Sherman, Texas to the late Herman and Lucille Jinkins.
Debbie was a lifetime resident of Trenton, Texas where she graduated high school and later in life attended Grayson County College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Texas.
Debbie was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone, her genuine warmth and sweet personality led to many lasting friendships that she always treasured. Debbie's passion was spending time with family and attending the sports activities of her grandsons, Christopher and Trent. She was their #1 fan. Debbie's passing leaves a huge void in our hearts, but we celebrate that she is now resting peacefully in the arms of her Saviour until the day we are all reunited.
Debbie was preceded in death by husband Noel (Sonny) Watson and parents Herman and Lucille Jinkins. She is survived by her sister Susan White and husband Richard, nieces Monica Mihalakis and London Moores of Tom Bean, Tx. daughter Donna Reynolds of Trenton, granddaughter Ashley Minchey and husband Jerrod of Carrollton, Tx, grandson Troy Minchey and wife Tiffany of Van Alstyne, Tx, great grandchildren Christopher Moncier of Carrollton, Tx, and Trenton, Parker, Paisley and Raeleigh Minchey of Van Alstyne Tx.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday June 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Tx. Family visitation will be 1:00-6:00 PM Sunday May 31, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Tx.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020