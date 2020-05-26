Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home
637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy.
Van Alstyne, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Trenton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH ANN (JINKINS) REYNOLDS


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH ANN (JINKINS) REYNOLDS Obituary
TRENTON, TX-Deborah Ann (Debbie) Jinkins Reynolds passed from this life and entered Heaven May 15, 2020. She was born May 17, 1949 in Sherman, Texas to the late Herman and Lucille Jinkins.
Debbie was a lifetime resident of Trenton, Texas where she graduated high school and later in life attended Grayson County College. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Texas.
Debbie was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone, her genuine warmth and sweet personality led to many lasting friendships that she always treasured. Debbie's passion was spending time with family and attending the sports activities of her grandsons, Christopher and Trent. She was their #1 fan. Debbie's passing leaves a huge void in our hearts, but we celebrate that she is now resting peacefully in the arms of her Saviour until the day we are all reunited.
Debbie was preceded in death by husband Noel (Sonny) Watson and parents Herman and Lucille Jinkins. She is survived by her sister Susan White and husband Richard, nieces Monica Mihalakis and London Moores of Tom Bean, Tx. daughter Donna Reynolds of Trenton, granddaughter Ashley Minchey and husband Jerrod of Carrollton, Tx, grandson Troy Minchey and wife Tiffany of Van Alstyne, Tx, great grandchildren Christopher Moncier of Carrollton, Tx, and Trenton, Parker, Paisley and Raeleigh Minchey of Van Alstyne Tx.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday June 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Trenton, Tx. Family visitation will be 1:00-6:00 PM Sunday May 31, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Tx.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -