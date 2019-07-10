Deborah Kay Kippes, 58 of Garland, Texas passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. She was born in Sherman on November 9, 1960 to Curtis and Marie Brannum. Debbie graduated from Bonham High School and later attended Aladdin Beauty School and obtained a licence in Cosmetology. She was a hair stylist for many years before joining Wal-Mart as a Reconciliation Associate for 10 years. She enjoyed her job and those she worked with.

She married Shawn P. Kippes on February 15, 2008. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family and preparing glorious meals for them. She enjoyed vacationing with Shawn and her grandkids were the light of her life.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. She was survived by her children, Candace Gonzales of Denison, Kenneth 'Dale' Ingram of Teague, TX, Shawn Kippes Jr. and wife Sarah of Royse City, TX, Stacy Williams and husband Michael of Commerce, TX and Ryan Kippes of Grand Prairie, TX. Her grandchildren, Angelica, Jose, Jennifer, and Salvador of Denison, Blake, Damian, Shawn, Ayden, and Emily Grace of Royse City, TX, Curyssa, Kelsey, and Emily Ward of Commerce, TX. Her brothers Kenneth Brannum and Richard Brannum both of Bonham, TX and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be held under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX with family visitation on Wednesday, July 10 from 6 to 8 and graveside service on Thursday, July 11th at 10 am at Cedar Cemetery in Luella, TX.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Brannum, Richard Brannum, Brad Johnson, Mathew Brannum, Michael Williams, and Shawn Kippes Jr. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019