Deborah Kippes, 58, of Garland, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Rockwall.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her children, Candace Gonzales of Denison, Kenneth 'Dale' Ingram of Teague, Shawn Kippes Jr. and wife Sarah of Royse City, Stacy Williams and husband Michael of Commerce, and Ryan Kippes of Grand Prairie; brothers, Kenneth Brannum of Bonham, and Richard Brannum of Bonham; and twelve grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019