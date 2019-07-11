Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Cemetery
Luella, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Kippes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Kay Kippes


1960 - 2019
Send Flowers
Deborah Kay Kippes Obituary
Deborah Kippes, 58, of Garland, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Rockwall.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her children, Candace Gonzales of Denison, Kenneth 'Dale' Ingram of Teague, Shawn Kippes Jr. and wife Sarah of Royse City, Stacy Williams and husband Michael of Commerce, and Ryan Kippes of Grand Prairie; brothers, Kenneth Brannum of Bonham, and Richard Brannum of Bonham; and twelve grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.