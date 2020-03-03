Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
DEBORAH LYNN AGENT

DEBORAH LYNN AGENT Obituary
SHERMAN–Deborah Lynn Agent, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 18 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Deborah was born October 26, 1958 in Denison, Texas to Jim and Wanda (Hill) Agent. She is survived by her parents who live in Denison; three sons, James Heinaman of Denison, Dustin Heinaman of Sherman, and Joshua Heinaman of Colorado; one daughter, Ashli Heinaman of Durant; one brother, Brian Agent of Denison; one sister, Tina Fox of Denison; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Christine Hopkins.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
