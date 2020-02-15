|
|
Deborah (Tucker) Wagner, 59, left this mortal coil on February 6th, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Denison, TX. She is finally at peace and pain free after suffering from decades long health issues. She jokingly told her family she was stubborn and just to prove her point, she made sure to always have the last word and she clung to life despite her decades long health issues. She selflessly donated her body to science because "she wouldn't be using it anymore" and she might finally get the hot body she always wanted once they finally cremate her. She liked to combine her sense of resourcefulness with her cooking skills by turning everything she cooked to jerky so "it would last longer." She gave clairovoyants a run for their money by following up the family's most profound realizations with "Well, I could have told you that." She leaves behind a legacy of creativity, sarcasm, and tenacity. She is survived, by her daughter Brittainy Wagner and spouse Bill Eberhart of Denison, TX, who are grateful for the incessant nagging about going to college and achieving dreams, her sister Patricia Tucker, whom Debbie has threatened to haunt on several occasions (we will keep you posted about ghost sightings), and her niece Brenna Morrow and nephew Shane Tucker-Pack of Sherman, TX. She is preceded in death by her mother Bonnie (Dophied) Tucker and father Robert Leon Tucker of Sherman, TX who got it partially right when they said she will outlive us all.
A celebration of life will be held at 1431 W. Woodard in Denison, TX on February 22nd from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family and Debbie ask that you say a few cusswords and make donations to The Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students program.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 15, 2020