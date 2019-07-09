Deborah Wineinger McGregory, of Plano, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Deborah was born March 18, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1971. She graduated from Midwestern State University, suma cum laude, in 1974, receiving a Bachelor of Arts double major in political science/education and minor in history. She attended graduate school at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas earning paralegal certification in 1978. Deborah also graduated Order of the Coif from Texas Tech University School of Law, with the degree of Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1989.

She spent most of her working career in law, first as a legal secretary in Wichita Falls, as a paralegal in Los Angeles, CA, and as an attorney in private practice from 1989-2012, primarily representing seniors with guardianship and estate planning matters. She was licensed to practice in both Texas and Oklahoma. Deborah was a member of the American Bar Association, Texas State Bar Association (serving for a time on the Legal Assistant Committee), and Grayson County Bar Association. She was also certified as a Registered Guardian by the Center for Guardianship Certification in Harrisburg, PA. Deborah loved the seniors she represented and devoted a considerable amount of time acting on their behalf on a pro bono or reduced fee basis. In 2012, Deborah closed her law practice in Sherman and moved to Plano, TX. to be closer to her physicians and only child, Kristen.

Deborah grew up at Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Later, she became a member of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman, where she served as an elder. In June 2016, Deborah renewed her Christian faith, was re-baptized, and joined Mosaic Christian Fellowship SDA Church in Fairview, TX.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Euell and Lela Wineinger; and by two sisters, Beverly Wineinger and JoAnn Andersen. She is survived by her life partner Noel (Noah) Zinn of Plano. Her surviving daughter, Kristen McGregory is a Physical Therapist residing in Irving, TX. She is also survived by sister, Kammie McCoy of Sherman; nephew, Mathew McCoy of Sherman, and nieces and nephews Jeffrey Scott Andersen, Michelle Andersen, Glenn Andersen, and Christina Andersen from California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harold Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and Home Bound Care Ministry at Mosaic Christian Fellowship SDA Church in Fairview, TX.

Those of you who knew Deborah well, may know she endured many surgeries and complications for treatment of her cancer. However, her faith in Jesus Christ, whom she said would sit with her at the end of her bed during every test, procedure and surgery, gave her the peace and joy to always greet her visitors with a smile.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

