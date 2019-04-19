|
Debra Ann Sanders, 63, of Whitesboro, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Raborn of Madill, OKLA, her children; Mary Melton of Ft. Worth, William Uranga of Tom Bean, Sharla Thompson of Tom Bean; two brothers, Nick Raborn of Gordonville, Mike Raborn of Ardmore, OKLA, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
