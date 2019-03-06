Debra (Debbie) Ann Settle – Sherman, Texas



Debbie unexpectedly went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home.



Debbie was born November 17, 1964 to Stanley Welch and Helen Hall in Sherman, Texas. She attended school in Sherman.



On April 22, 1983 she married the love of her life Terry Settle. They would have celebrated 36 years of marriage this April. Debbie worked for Texas Instruments for 33 years as a Manufacturing Specialist and was planning to retire this coming November. She was a regular donor to and the ASPCA. Her pastime included watching scary movies, reading murder mysteries, watching game shows, shopping and photography. Her most favorite thing was spending time with her family and friends, especially her newest granddaughter Tinley.



Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Terry Settle of Sherman, her children, Preston Settle and fiancé Jessica Portal and daughters Kaci and Alivia of Denison, Texas, Sydney McDaniel and husband Phillip and daughters Ali and Tinley of Collinsville, Texas, her father Stanley Welch and his wife Martha of Whitesboro, Texas, her mother, Helen Hall and her husband Dean of Tom Bean, Texas, brothers, Jason Welch and his wife Barbara of Van Alstyne, Texas and Darin Welch and his wife Lori of Van Alstyne, Texas, mother in law, Shirley Carroll of Sherman, Texas, brothers in law, Danny Settle of Sherman, Texas and Monty Settle and wife Cindy of Sherman, Texas. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Sarah Beth Allison and husband Jordan, Brady Welch, Peyton Welch, Abby Welch and Micah Welch, aunts and uncles, Carol Thomas, Beverly Cowan and husband Bill, Lanette Cook, Robert Welch and wife Barbara, Albert Welch and wife Margaret, Annette Bridges and husband Charlie and Charlie Welch and wife Debbie, several step brothers and sisters, cousins and of course her two fur babies Riley and Romo.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, E.V. and Mildred Welch, Gordon and Lou Belle Cook, dearest cousin, Karen Renee Hill, uncles, Gordon Cook II and Rex Thomas.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Sherman Bible Church in Sherman. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 6th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.



Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Debbie's name to the or the ASPCA.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019