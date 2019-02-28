Resources More Obituaries for Debra Greathouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Debra Greathouse

Obituary Flowers Funeral Services for Debra Greathouse, age 63 of Denison, TX will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, Texas. Bro. Mark Posey will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, TX. Debra passed away on February 26, 2019. She was born July 21, 1955 in Dallas, Texas to Joe Clinton Lindsey & Katherine Geraldine Kinsey Lindsey.



Debra married Thomas "Tom" Edward Greathouse on June 23, 2006 in Ft. Worth. She enjoyed music and playing the guitar and singing. She loved her family dog "Buddy" and spending time with all of her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 12 years, Thomas "Tom" Edward Greathouse; two daughters, Monica Silvas Osborne and husband Randy, Karen Stanley and husband Michael; son, James David "JD" Owens and Kathleen Garcia; twelve grandchildren, Jacob, Steven, Seth, Amy, Zachary, Hannah, Harley May,

Garrett, Kevin, Jasmine, Brieana, Allysan; eight great-grandchildren, Addy, Lily, Joelee, Inzley, Linzy, Bentley, Dawson, Valarie; two brothers, Troy Lindsey and wife Kim and Richard Lindsey and Julie.; extended family and a host of friends



The family will receive friends at 6-8 PM on Friday on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home.



An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019