|
|
|
Dedra Gail Turner, 50, of Cartwright, Okla, died June 15, 2019 at her residence in Cartwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Servcie in Denison.
She is survived by her partner, Worth Bass of Cartwright; her son, Russell Turner of Aubrey, TX; step-children, Jacob Bass of Cartwright, Chelsea Nethercutt and husband Dan of Denison, Dena Cravens of Gordonville, Derek Cravens and his wife Dina of Whitesboro, Diane Willeford and husband Josh of Sherman; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More