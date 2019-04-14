|
Delayne Herd, of Denison, died Wednesday, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, after a short illness.
She is survived by husband, Clay Herd; three children, Ryan Griffith, Cory Griffith, Dylan Griffith; parents, Danna Schleuse of Denison and Jerry Holder of South Carolina; and two brothers, Shane House and Keith House both of Denison.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pottsboro Church of Christ. Family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
