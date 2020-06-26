DELBERT CRADDOCK
Delbert Craddock of Durant passed away on June 24, 2020 in Calera at the age of 90.
Survivors include his loving wife of the home; son, Del L. Craddock and wife Rebecca; daughter, Cheri Adams and husband Bob; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Margarette Pate along with other extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Durant with Layne Heitz officiating. A come and go visitation will be held throughout the day on Thursday.
Services are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 26, 2020.
