Delbert Craddock of Durant passed away on June 24, 2020 in Calera at the age of 90.

Survivors include his loving wife of the home; son, Del L. Craddock and wife Rebecca; daughter, Cheri Adams and husband Bob; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Margarette Pate along with other extended family members and dear friends.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Durant with Layne Heitz officiating. A come and go visitation will be held throughout the day on Thursday.

Services are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.

