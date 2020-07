Or Copy this URL to Share

Delinda Michelle Gardner, age 58, of Balch Springs, TX, passed away at Baylor University Hospital, Dallas, TX, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She is survived by her brothers; Rick Burridge & Jean of Mesquite, TX & Michael Burridge & Carlene of Warrenton, MO, other extended family & many friends.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

