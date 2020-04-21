|
Loving wife, mother, sister, and "Nana," Della Kay (Moss) Griffin passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home in Denison at the age of 73.
Della was born October 4, 1946, in her beloved hometown of Honey Grove, Texas, first child to Edwin and June Moss. She graduated from Honey Grove High School in 1965 and from East Texas State University in 1968. She later received her Master's from Texas A&M Commerce University.
She served 46 years as an educator in Texas public schools, 38 of those in special education at the Denison Independent School District as the special education counselor for over 25 years, and later as a diagnostician, where she touched the lives of so many of her students over her career before retiring in 2013.
Known to those who knew her best as "Della Kay," she married the love of her life, Aubrey Griffin, on June 29, 1976, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was an avid reader her entire life, enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, camping and waterskiing, but more than anything loved being with and celebrating her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 43 years, Aubrey, son Matthew Griffin, and wife Geri, of Denison, son Mark Griffin, and wife Valerie, of Denison, granddaughter Abigail Griffin and grandson Austin Griffin, both of Denison, sisters Janet Kilgore and husband Kerbow, of Honey Grove, Sarah Moran and husband Francis, of Honey Grove, brothers James Moss and wife Sara Lee, of Royse City, and Jonny Moss and wife Pam, of Paris, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are nephews Jason Moss, of Royse City, Jeremy Moss, of Paris, Jonathan Moss of Royse City, Blake Jones, of American Fork, Utah, Clay Moran, of Fort Worth, Shane Griffin, of Los Angeles, California, Todd Morrison, of Honey Grove, brother-in-law Phil Griffin, of Denison, and friends Steve Overby, of Dallas, and Stephen Beals, of Denison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Home Hospice of Grayson County or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
A small private service is being planned by her family at this time, out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. Her family will look forward to celebrating Della's life and legacy publicly with extended family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020