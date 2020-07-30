BONHAM–Della Mae Price, age 77 of Bonham, TX joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020 while at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham, TX.
Due to covid-19 there will be no in-service memorial - a virtual memorial and guestbook can be signed and viewed at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DellaPrice/.
Della's earthly body will be cremated, and her ashes will be buried with her husband Harold Dean when his appointed time arrives.
She is survived by husband Harold Price; sons Jon (and Kathy), Clint (and Angelia), and Jason (and Laurie); and many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
The family asks that In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/
) or the dementia research organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.