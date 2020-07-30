1/
DELLA MAE PRICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Della Mae Price, age 77 of Bonham, TX joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020 while at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham, TX.
Due to covid-19 there will be no in-service memorial - a virtual memorial and guestbook can be signed and viewed at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DellaPrice/. Della's earthly body will be cremated, and her ashes will be buried with her husband Harold Dean when his appointed time arrives.
She is survived by husband Harold Price; sons Jon (and Kathy), Clint (and Angelia), and Jason (and Laurie); and many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
The family asks that In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/) or the dementia research organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved