Delmas Lynn Northcutt, 85, of Denison, Texas, and Willis, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born on March 10, 1935, in Sherman, Texas, to the late Robert Glenn Northcutt and Tommye Jo (Rowland) Northcutt, Delmas grew up on the banks of the Red River in Willis, Oklahoma. His ancestors were hearty pioneers who came to Oklahoma well before statehood, true Sooners in every sense of the word. Delmas was proud of his heritage and loved the Willis community and the state of Oklahoma dearly throughout his life.
Delmas began his schooling in the two-room schoolhouse in Willis, where his parents were the teachers. When he reached the Ninth Grade, he transferred to the high school in Kingston, from which he graduated in 1951. He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. In 1955, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a specialization in entomology. He was a life-long fan of Sooner football and always supported the University in any way that he could.
After graduation, Delmas began his Naval career. He became a naval aviator and was initially based in Pensacola, Florida, where he completed flight training. From there he transferred to San Diego, California, and was assigned to an "intercept squadron" at the Coronado Naval Base on North Island. Delmas piloted both the Navy's F3D Sky Knight and the F4D Sky Ray fighter jets and flew on and off of a number of aircraft carriers across the Pacific region. Making aircraft carrier take offs and landings was one of Delmas's proudest achievements. He often told exciting stories of how his squadron could be fully airborne in less than five minutes when given the order. In 1959, Delmas finished his Navy service and returned to Willis to join his family on the family farm. Once home, he continued to serve in the Naval Reserve for many years. Delmas loved his Navy brethren and maintained life-long friendships with many of them.
Shortly after he arrived back in Oklahoma, he decided to run for the Oklahoma House of Representatives and, in 1960, was elected to represent Marshall County in the State House. In 1961, Delmas met a feisty, charming young woman, Martha Lou Suddath, and fell in love. Delmas and Lou were married on January 27, 1962, in Gainesville, Texas. Lou's family also had arrived in Indian Territory well before statehood and their union joined two early Oklahoma settler families.
Delmas and Lou lived many years on the farm in Willis, where they got great joy from working the land and raising their dogs, cats, horses, and other animals. In 1963, they welcomed their only child, Martha Lynn. Over the years, Delmas was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, India Temple, and Shriners. He also served on various boards and was involved with numerous civic organizations, including the Kingston school board, the Marshall County Ambulance Board, the University of Oklahoma's Biological Research Station's Board, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, and the Oklahoma Cattleman's Association, to name a few. Delmas loved Lake Texoma and spent many hours walking around its shores and the surrounding pastureland looking for arrowheads and other interesting finds.
Later in life, Delmas and Lou moved to Denison, Texas, so that she could receive the medical care that she needed. They made many friends there and got involved in numerous activities in the area. Delmas joined the Grayson County choir and sang in its annual "Messiah" Christmas concerts. He was blessed with a deep baritone voice and regularly was asked to sing in weddings, funerals, and other events. He took great pride in being able to read "shaped note" music, a skill that is sadly dying out in today's world. He was a life-long Democrat, enjoyed a good political fight, and worked hard to get many talented people elected to office.
Delmas was also a life-long member of the Church of Christ and, for the last few years of his life, worshipped at the Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison. Delmas had a servant's heart and was always ready to help those in need and to accompany a friend through difficult times. He had a gift for providing sweet comfort to those who needed it.
Delmas was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Northcutt Vega, of Springfield, Virginia, and two grandsons Richard Wiley Vega (and wife Carlota) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Barcelona, Spain, and Delmas Glenn Vega, also of Springfield. He was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Miss Olivia Rose Vega. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jane Theodore (Nick) of Keller, Texas, and Sue Hovey (Al) of Ormond Beach, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews. Finally, he leaves behind three cousins: Ann Nobles Ferrentino and William Nobles (Judy) of Palm Harbor, Florida, and James Nobles (Virginia) of Black Mountain, North Carolina. Delmas loved his entire family and close friends. He very much wanted to instill in them his deep love for God, family, community, state, and country.
Pall bearers will include his two grandsons Wiley and Glenn Vega, and other close friends. The honorary pallbearers are Mark Ewig, Glenn Melancon, Dan Little, Cebert Cox, Ray Stevens, Maurice Duperre, Nick Theodore, Richard Page, Kim Hauger, Wendyl Askew, and Ricardo Vega. Mr. Todd Catteau from the Park Avenue Church of Christ will lead the funeral service.
Lynn, Wiley, and Glenn would like to thank the many special people who cared for Delmas physically, mentally, and spiritually over the past few years, in particular, Glenn Melancon, Mark Ewig, and Todd Catteau; his many friends from the Park Avenue Church; the men and women of Woodlands Place Rehabilitation Suites; his friends from the Grayson County Democratic Party; and Dan Little and his colleagues Jackie Watson, Tina Weaver, and Carmen Scott at the Little Law Firm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in his memory can be made to the Willis Cemetery Fund, through Delmas's close friend Wendyl Askew, or to the University of Oklahoma Biological Station through:
The OU Foundation
100 Timberdell Road, Norman, OK 73019, phone: 405-321-1174Giving.OUFoundation.Org
Look for "Friends of the Univ. of Oklahoma Biological Station" in the "Search for a Fund" box or write it in the "Gift Designation" space.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23th at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 10 am to 5 pm.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.