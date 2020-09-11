Delores Ann Lowrey, age 61, of Denison, TX, passed away at Medical City of Plano, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Delores was born on November 12, 1958 in Whitewright, TX.

She is survived by her children; Oscar Goodman & Dianna of Denison, TX, Ashley "Red" Lowrey & Britta of Mount Pleasant, TX, Buster "Bubba" Barker & Candice of Denison, TX, her brother; Gene Wade & Sheridan of Colbert, OK, her eleven

grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

A family and friends visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, 2-4 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

