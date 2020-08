Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores Faye Patterson Weichel passed away from this life on August 26, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center of Sherman, Texas.

Delores was born May 15, 1943.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Stanbery Anguiano and husband Enrique of Kaufman, Tx. Marla Brown Buck and husband Kenneth of Sherman, Tx. Only son Robert Brown and wife Deanna of Lindale, TX; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

