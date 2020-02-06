|
Delores Raye Worthington, age 89. Of Whitesboro, TX, passed away with her family near, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pecan Tree Nursing Home in Gainesville, TX.
She is survived by her three children; Glenna Taye Dressler of Halfway, MO, Gary Keith Worthington & wife Sherrie of Collinsville, TX, Kenny Dean Worthington of Sadler, TX, her two sisters; Marvis Doughty of Dallas & Bonnie of Arkansas, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, other family & friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Mt Tabor Cemetery, Whitesboro, TX. Reverend Rick Carney will officiate. Interment will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020