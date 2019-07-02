Funeral Services for Delton Flowers, age 70 of Windom, TX will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Officiating will be Pastor B. K. Moody. Interment will follow at Providence Cemetery in Windom, Texas. Delton passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born December 4, 1948 in Seymore, Texas to Delbert Delton Flowers and Opal Kennimer.

Delton married Pauletta Beatrice Vansickle on June 18, 1965 in Odessa, Texas. He was an ordained minister in Pyote, Texas for over 17 years and attended W.A. Criswell College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and farmed and ranched for years. Delton ran a service station in Monahans, Texas and later moved to Bonham and opened up Center Street Auto Service Station in the mid nineties and ran until 2018. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and had special nicknames for each one.

Delton was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Delton Flowers and Opal Flowers; Son, Delton 'Ray' Flowers, preceded in death on Feb. 11, 2018 and a grandson, Tanner Ordonez on May 3, 2004 and his siblings, Wayne Flowers, Leroy Flowers, Kenneth Pittman, Nata Jo Williams, and Carol Sanford.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Pauletta Beatrice Flowers; daughter, Paula Sue Ordonez of Honey Grove; two sons, Max Dean Flowers and (Latosha) of Honey Grove and John David Flowers and (Alexis) of Honey Grove; fifteen grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Morgan, Dustin, Stephanie, Tiffany, Aubry, Brooklyn, Hunter, Zachary, Lucas, Sonora, Deacon, Kaden, and Blake; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gracie, Carter, Emma and August; Numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lillie Pittman; brother-in-law, Truman Sanford; and extended family and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be Truston Hibdon, Tarynce McCoin, Clay Collins, Kaden Johnson, Jason Thompson, and Chris Smith.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Zachary Flowers, Lucas Ordonez, Deacon Flowers, Ethan Hibdon, Rusty Monks, Ronnie Grider, Kenny McEuen, and D.J. Eaches.

The family will receive friends at 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 2, 2019