Resources More Obituaries for Delton Phillips Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delton Monroe Phillips

Obituary Flowers Delton Monroe Phelps, 92, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence in Whitesboro, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.

Delton was born March 9, 1927 in Olney, TX to William Elmer (W.E) and Lola Jewell (Overton) Phelps. He married Christalene Riddle on December 1, 1945 in Whitesboro, TX. Delton served in the United States Army. He worked in the oil fields in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He was a union sheet metal worker for 25 years, working in Chicago, Indiana, New Mexico and Texas. In his later years he enjoyed caring for his cattle on the farm in Dexter, TX. Delton enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling in the western United States.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Christalene Phelps of Whitesboro, son, Troy Lee Phelps, of Dexter, son, Daniel Ray Phelps of Whitesboro, grandsons, Larry David Phelps, Arlen Troy Phelps and Christopher Delton Phelps, granddaughter, Jennifer Alexis Espenschied, great-grandchildren, Heather, Cody, Lindsey, Kyle, Delton Troy and great-great-grandchildren, Catherine, Darrell, and Bowen.

Delton was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Lola Phelps, son, Larry Delton Phelps, and son, Michael Wayne Phelps.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Bro. Tom Patzer. Interment will follow at Dixie Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family held at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, Seventh Day Adventist P.O. Box 756, Gainesville, TX 76241.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries