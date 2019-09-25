Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
1101 E. Houston St.
Sherman, TX
Delton Ray Kemp


1948 - 2019
Delton Ray Kemp Obituary
Delton Ray Kemp, 70, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital-WNJ. A Celebration of life will be held in Memoriam of Mr. Kemp on Friday, September 27th, 11 a.m. at the Progressive Baptist Church, 1101 E. Houston St., Sherman, TX 75090, Rev. Craig Davis, Pastor. Delton was born to Lawrence and Bernice Kemp (Handy) on October 17, 1948 along with his beloved twin Brother, Melton. These two were inseparable! He loved Fishing and being a help to others, rarely meeting a stranger. In a very soft-spoken voice, he could initiate a conversation with anyone. Delton was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Kemp proudly served his Country in the United States Army. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Corey Kemp, Jeremy Kemp and wife Amanda; step-sons, Roscoe and Damian Castle; brother, Thomas and wife Tonya;
sisters; Brenda Springfield, Carolyn Watson and Alicia Kemp; sister-in-law, Carol Kemp. Also, to cherish his memory are a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren, many relatives, extended family and Friends. Mr. Kemp was preceded in rest by his Beloved Wife, Christine (Castle) Kemp, his Parents, Siblings; Patricia, Melton and JoeEtta, Grandparents, and 1 Granddaughter. In the event Flowers would like to be sent, please send to 1310 West Johnson, Denison, TX 75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
