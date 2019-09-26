Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
1101 E. Houston St.
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delton Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delton Ray Kemp


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Delton Ray Kemp Obituary
Delton Ray Kemp, 70, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. Rev. Craig Davis will offiiciate. If you would like to send flowers please send them to 1310 West Johnson in Denison.
He is survived by his sons, Corey Kemp, and Jeremy Kemp; step-sons, Roscoe and Damian Castle; brother, Thomas Kemp; sisters, Brenda Springfield, Carolyn Watson, and Alicia Kemp; and several grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.