Delton Ray Kemp, 70, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman. Rev. Craig Davis will offiiciate. If you would like to send flowers please send them to 1310 West Johnson in Denison.
He is survived by his sons, Corey Kemp, and Jeremy Kemp; step-sons, Roscoe and Damian Castle; brother, Thomas Kemp; sisters, Brenda Springfield, Carolyn Watson, and Alicia Kemp; and several grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019