SHERMAN–Mass of Christian Burial for Denis Edward Baustert will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday September 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Lito Abiog will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with Mike Baustert, Greg Baustert, Mike DeLong, Brice DeLong, and Austin Lewis serving as pallbearers. Mr. Baustert, 80, died Friday September 25 with family at his bedside.
Denis was born September 19, 1940 in Okeene, OK to the late Walt and Leona (Luetkemeyer) Baustert. He attended St. Mary's School on Okeene, St. Gregory's College in Shawnee, OK and St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS, graduating in 1962. On October 6, 1962, he and Jean Ann Descher were married in Okeene. Denis worked at the Van Horn State Bank and retired from the First National Bank in Chillicothe where he served as president. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman.
Mr. Baustert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his hobbies, especially golf, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his wife Jean of Sherman; two sons, Michael and wife Kelli of Chillicothe, Texas and Greg and wife Justyna of Ft. Collins, Colorado; daughter, Michele DeLong and husband Mike of Sherman; five grandchildren, Brenna Lewis, Brice DeLong, Carter Baustert, Carli Baustert, and Amber Baustert; four sisters, Carole McKenna of Oklahoma City, Barbara Helton of Fairview, Oklahoma, Beverly Selling of Oklahoma City, and Patty Rother of Oklahoma City; and one brother, Don Baustert of Oklahoma City. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jane Boeckman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Research. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.