Dennie Lee Calhoun, 54, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Denison. A memorial service will be held Saturday 3 p.m. July 27, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

Dennie was born in Winona, MN on August 29, 1964 to Carlus and Anita Calhoun. Dennie married the love of his life, Sonia Birchfield on October 26, 1985, they have lived in Denison for the past 33 years.

Dennie worked at Denison Industries for the past ten plus years. When Dennie hurt his back, he took up racing RC Cars and bird watching. He loved taking pictures of birds that would feed on his bird feeders. Dennie's wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread over Pickwick Falls in Winona, MN.

Dennie is survived by his wife, Sonia Calhoun; son, Keith Calhoun, both of Denison; son, Joseph Campbell of MO; his mother, Anita Calhoun of MN; mother-in-law, Johnnie Birchfield of Leonard; sister, Debbie Calhoun of Wilson, MN; brother, Dale Nelson of WI, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Dennie is preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Lee Calhoun; his father, Carlus Calhoun; two brothers, John and James Calhoun; and one sister, Naomi.

Published in The Herald Democrat on July 25, 2019