Dr. Dennis Burton Redburn, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at

Harrison Terrace, Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born in Oklahoma, and raised in Sherman, Texas, the son of Wilbur Burton

and Mary Elizabeth Redburn.

He graduated from Sherman High School in 1954, where he enjoyed playing

football and studying Biology.

He attended Austin College in Sherman, where he also played football and

obtained a Bachelors degree in Biology.

Dennis moved to Commerce, Texas where he coached football and received his

PhD in Secondary Education at East Texas State University in 1961.

Dennis moved to Muncie, Indiana with his wife and daughters in 1966 where he

was a professor at Ball State University until his retirement in 1991.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Redburn. They recently celebrated their

62 nd wedding anniversary.

Other survivors include: daughters, Becky (Mike) McIntyre; Arra Elizabeth

Redburn; sisters, Frances Jacobs and Annette (Jerry) Hoagland; grandchildren:

Douglas Burton (Kaelyn) Warrner, Marlee Warrner, Kyle Goeglein, Trent Goeglein;

seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie,

Indiana.

Services will be private at this time.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019