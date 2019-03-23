|
|
Dr. Dennis Burton Redburn, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at
Harrison Terrace, Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born in Oklahoma, and raised in Sherman, Texas, the son of Wilbur Burton
and Mary Elizabeth Redburn.
He graduated from Sherman High School in 1954, where he enjoyed playing
football and studying Biology.
He attended Austin College in Sherman, where he also played football and
obtained a Bachelors degree in Biology.
Dennis moved to Commerce, Texas where he coached football and received his
PhD in Secondary Education at East Texas State University in 1961.
Dennis moved to Muncie, Indiana with his wife and daughters in 1966 where he
was a professor at Ball State University until his retirement in 1991.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Redburn. They recently celebrated their
62 nd wedding anniversary.
Other survivors include: daughters, Becky (Mike) McIntyre; Arra Elizabeth
Redburn; sisters, Frances Jacobs and Annette (Jerry) Hoagland; grandchildren:
Douglas Burton (Kaelyn) Warrner, Marlee Warrner, Kyle Goeglein, Trent Goeglein;
seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie,
Indiana.
Services will be private at this time.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019